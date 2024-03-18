Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Hypera Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.
About Hypera
