Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hypera Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

Get Hypera alerts:

About Hypera

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.