IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,528,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 7,213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 299.4 days.
IGO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IPGDF remained flat at $5.32 on Monday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. IGO has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $10.77.
About IGO
