IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,528,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 7,213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 299.4 days.

IGO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPGDF remained flat at $5.32 on Monday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. IGO has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

