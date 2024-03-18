Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $75.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after acquiring an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $60.83 on Monday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

