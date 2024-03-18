ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

IPA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 134,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $36.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.12. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

