Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IMPPP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. 12,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.