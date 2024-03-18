Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:IMPPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of IMPPP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. 12,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
About Imperial Petroleum
