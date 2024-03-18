Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $122.49. 160,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,224. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $142.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $54,107.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $54,107.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,280,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $10,864,025. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

