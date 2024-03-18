Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PI. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of PI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.53. 286,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,074. Impinj has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. Analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $3,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $3,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,025 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

