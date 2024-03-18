Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $11.80 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

