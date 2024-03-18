Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
