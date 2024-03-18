Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Information Services Price Performance

Information Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$25.61 on Thursday. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.22 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

