Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,890,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 38,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after buying an additional 1,696,378 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 60,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFY. HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

