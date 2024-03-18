Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

