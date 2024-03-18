Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Purchases 90,910 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Stewart Appelrouth bought 90,910 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $30,000.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 239,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,122.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

AIM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 356,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIM. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

