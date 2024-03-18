Insider Buying: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Director Buys 659 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,633. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,040,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American International Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

