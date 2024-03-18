Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys 12 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,301 ($16.67) per share, with a total value of £156.12 ($200.03).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Brad Greve bought 12 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,229 ($15.75) per share, with a total value of £147.48 ($188.96).

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

BA opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.59) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,158.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,314 ($16.84).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.