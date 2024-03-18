Insider Buying: Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Major Shareholder Acquires 750,000 Shares of Stock

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00.
Stellantis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.48. 5,131,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,552. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STLA
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.