Insider Buying: Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Major Shareholder Acquires 750,000 Shares of Stock

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.48. 5,131,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,552. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLA. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

