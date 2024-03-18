Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Sells 10,417 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.53. 2,123,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,651. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,678 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

