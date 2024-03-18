Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells 28 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Booking alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $36.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,450.93. The company had a trading volume of 229,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,483. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,438.13 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,569.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,291.56. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.