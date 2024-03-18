Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Sells 4,330 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.04, for a total transaction of C$515,433.67.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.64 billion.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

