Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 42,008 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $507,036.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,918,818.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Mission Produce stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 240,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,627. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $847.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 327,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after acquiring an additional 533,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 113,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mission Produce by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. Stephens cut their price target on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

