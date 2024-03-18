Insider Selling: Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Sells 3,878 Shares of Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WLK stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.14. 134,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.65.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

