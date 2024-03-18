Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $585,872.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $585,872.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,891,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after acquiring an additional 769,443 shares during the period.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
