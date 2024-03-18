Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Inspire Global Hope ETF accounts for 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLES. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 1,658.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLES traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,817. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86.

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

