Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

