Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,425,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,713,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.