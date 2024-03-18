Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Intel were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $42.80. 16,792,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,825,379. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

