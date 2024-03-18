Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.2%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $42.74. 9,773,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 44,695,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

