Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,649. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.66 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.