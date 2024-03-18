International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE IGT traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $20.36. 2,204,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,040. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

