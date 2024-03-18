Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $164.67 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $12.24 or 0.00018172 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.64 billion and $164.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00094628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,122,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,007,097 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

