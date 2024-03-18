Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives C$15.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$14.10 on Monday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

