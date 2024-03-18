Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in February

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,919 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 283,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 240,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 214,679 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. 100,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,994. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

