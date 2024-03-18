Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in February

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,919 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 283,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 240,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 214,679 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. 100,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,994. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

