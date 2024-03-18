Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $9.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $634.75. 472,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,259. The company has a market cap of $177.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

