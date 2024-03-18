Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.56. 1,359,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,227,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CPMG Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Recommended Stories

