Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $420.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.62. 1,653,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $237.58 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.90 and a 200-day moving average of $328.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

