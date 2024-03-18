Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1142 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $22.65. 92,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,786. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.