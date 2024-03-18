Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0509 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,410. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

