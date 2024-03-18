Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.63. 46,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,752. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

