Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 14th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

