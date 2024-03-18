Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. 43,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,672. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

