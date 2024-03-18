Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSCT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. 126,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

