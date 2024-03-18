Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

