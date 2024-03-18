Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSCV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,541. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

