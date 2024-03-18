Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,857. Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

