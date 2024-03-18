Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:PKW)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3103 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.52. 11,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,404. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKW. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.