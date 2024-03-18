Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1158 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

