Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,570. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $47.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 3,183.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

