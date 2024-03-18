Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,350. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

