Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.1% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.4 %

QQQ stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $440.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,041,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,650,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $302.01 and a 52 week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

