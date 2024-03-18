Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 82,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 69,755 shares.The stock last traded at $54.20 and had previously closed at $53.30.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

