Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,584,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $64.66. 2,441,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,358. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

